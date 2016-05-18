BRIEF-Andersons Inc rejects unsolicited proposal from HC2

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 18 Andersons Inc
* The Andersons rejects unsolicited proposal from HC2
* Rejected two non-binding, highly conditional, unsolicited proposals from HC2 Holdings, Inc.
* "HC2's claim that Andersons did not substantively respond to its $37 per share offer" is false
* Deutsche Bank is acting as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis is acting as legal advisor to Andersons.
* "believe HC2's proposals ignore our value and prospects as a standalone entity"
* "HC2's letter dated May 17, 2016 contained numerous inaccuracies and misleading statements" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.