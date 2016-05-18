版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy says elected not to make an interest payment of $21.5 mln, due May 15, on 6.625 pct senior unsecured notes due 2019

May 18 Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Seventy seven energy says elected not to make an interest payment of $21.5 million, due may 15, on 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019

* Says election to defer interest payment does not constitute an event of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐