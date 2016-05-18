BRIEF-Emerson Electric says April 2016 trailing three-month orders fell 2 pct

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
May 18 Emerson Electric Co
* Now expect underlying sales for fiscal 2016 to be at lower end of range previously communicated
* "Expect that fiscal 2016 earnings per share will still be within range previously communicated"
* April 2016 trailing three-month orders decreased 2 percent as monthly orders continue to reflect impact of low oil prices
* April 2016 underlying orders were down 5 percent - sec filing
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $20.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.