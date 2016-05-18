版本:
2016年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Fitbit acquires wearable payments assets from Coin

May 18 Fitbit Inc

* Fitbit, Inc. acquires wearable payments assets from financial technology company Coin

* Acquisition excludes smart payment products, such as Coin 2.0

* Deal includes key personnel and intellectual property specific to Coin's wearables payment platform

* "there are no plans to integrate Coin's wearable payments technology into 2016 Fitbit product roadmap" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

