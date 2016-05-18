版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Mitcham Industries commences public offering of 9.00 pct series A cumulative preferred stock

May 18 Mitcham Industries Inc

* Mitcham industries commences public offering of 9.00% series a cumulative preferred stock

* Mitcham industries inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under its $30.0 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

