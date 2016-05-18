BRIEF-Mitcham Industries commences public offering of 9.00 pct series A cumulative preferred stock

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date
May 18 Mitcham Industries Inc
* Mitcham industries commences public offering of 9.00% series a cumulative preferred stock
* Mitcham industries inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under its $30.0 million revolving credit facility
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources