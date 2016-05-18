版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelez declares regular qtrly dividend of $0.17/share

May 18 Mondelez International Inc

* Mondelez International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

