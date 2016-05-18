BRIEF-NYSE says Wednesday's technical issue resolved, trading has resumed in symbols

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date
May 18 (Reuters) -
* NYSE says wednesday's technical issue resolved; trading has resumed in symbols at 1:17 pm ET and all systems now operating normally
NYSE says all open orders, including MOC and LOC orders, were cancelled
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources