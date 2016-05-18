版本:
BRIEF-NYSE says Wednesday's technical issue resolved, trading has resumed in symbols

May 18 (Reuters) -

* NYSE says wednesday's technical issue resolved; trading has resumed in symbols at 1:17 pm ET and all systems now operating normally

* NYSE says all open orders, including MOC and LOC orders, were cancelled Source (bit.ly/1JPayeq) Further company coverage:

