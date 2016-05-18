版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom sets qtrly dividend of $0.40/shr on class A and class B stock

May 18 Viacom Inc :

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on both its class A and class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

