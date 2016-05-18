BRIEF-FCA US LLC says recalling an about 39,217 cars in U.S. to upgrade clutch release systems

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
May 18 FCA US LLC
* voluntarily recalling an estimated 39,217 cars in the u.s. To upgrade their clutch release systems
* Investigation determined certain vehicles equipped with manual transmissions are subject to clutch travel that may exceed design parameters
* Is unaware of any related injuries or accidents
* Campaign is limited to certain model-year 2012-2016 fiat 500 mini-compact cars Source text (bit.ly/1W2KDWy)
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.