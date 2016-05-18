BRIEF-Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks complete transactions

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
May 18 Charter Communications Inc
* Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks complete transactions
* Charter names Tom Rutledge chairman of board of directors and appoints board members
* Provided election option for TWC stockholders to get $115.00 of cash, Charter shares equivalent to 0.4562 shares of legacy charter for a share of TWC
* Charter and Advance/Newhouse partnership had completed their previously announced transaction in which Charter acquired Bright House Networks
* Says Liberty Broadband purchased $4.3 billion of newly issued shares of Charter at $195.70 per Charter share
* Liberty Broadband also purchased $700 million of newly issued shares of common stock of Charter at a price of $191.33 per share
* Says Charter's board of directors will consist of 13 directors
* Remaining 12 directors to include 7 independent directors, 2 directors by Advance/Newhouse, 3 directors designated by Liberty Broadband
* Advance/Newhouse has designated Steve Miron and Michael Newhouse to serve on Charter's board
* Continuing as members of board are Lance Conn, Craig Jacobson, Jay Markley and David Merritt
* Says Liberty Broadband has designated John Malone, Greg Maffei and Balan Nair to serve on Charter's board
* Board has also appointed Mauricio Ramos, chief executive officer of Millicom, to serve on board of directors
* Remaining board position to be filled by appointment by directors other than Rutledge, those serving by designation of Advance/Newhouse, Liberty
* Bright House Networks, Time Warner Cable customers won't see many changes right away; in coming months, to begin to hear more about Spectrum brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.