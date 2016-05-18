版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-UK's CMA investigating Acadia Healthcare's Priory Group deal

May 18 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK's CMA is investigating the completed acquisition by Acadia Healthcare Company Inc of Priory Group No. 1 Limited Link to press release: (bit.ly/1qtyvjc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

