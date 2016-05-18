版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 00:23 BJT

BRIEF-NY's financial regulator subpoenas LendingClub over business practices on interst rates & feeds charged to New Yorkers - CNBC citing DJ

May 18 Lendingclub Corp

* NY's financial regulator subpoenas LendingClub over business practices on interst rates & feeds charged to New Yorkers - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

