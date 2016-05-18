BRIEF-FDA approves new, targeted treatment for Bladder Cancer

May 18 U.S. FDA

* U.S. FDA approves new, targeted treatment for bladder cancer

* Tecentriq Approved For Treatment Of Patients With Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Whose Disease Worsened During Or Following Platinum-Containing Chemotherapy

* Approved Tecentriq To Treat Most Common Type Of Bladder Cancer, Called Urothelial Carcinoma; First PD-L1 Inhibitor Approved By FDA