BRIEF-FDA approves new, targeted treatment for Bladder Cancer

May 18 U.S. FDA

* U.S. FDA approves new, targeted treatment for bladder cancer

* Tecentriq Approved For Treatment Of Patients With Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Whose Disease Worsened During Or Following Platinum-Containing Chemotherapy

* Approved Tecentriq To Treat Most Common Type Of Bladder Cancer, Called Urothelial Carcinoma; First PD-L1 Inhibitor Approved By FDA Further company coverage:

