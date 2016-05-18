BRIEF-FDA approves new, targeted treatment for Bladder Cancer

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date
May 18 U.S. FDA
* U.S. FDA approves new, targeted treatment for bladder cancer
* Tecentriq Approved For Treatment Of Patients With Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Whose Disease Worsened During Or Following Platinum-Containing Chemotherapy
* Approved Tecentriq To Treat Most Common Type Of Bladder Cancer, Called Urothelial Carcinoma; First PD-L1 Inhibitor Approved By FDA
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources