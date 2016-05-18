版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-CTC Media Inc receives Nasdaq delisting notification

May 18 CTC Media Inc

* Ctc media inc says nasdaq has determined that company's securities will be delisted from nasdaq stock market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐