2016年 5月 19日

BRIEF-Netflix and Amazon's streaming could be forced to devote "at least" 20 percent of catalogues to european films and tv shows- FT

May 18 (Reuters) -

* Netflix and Amazon's streaming could be forced to devote "at least" 20 pct of catalogues to european films and tv shows-FT, citing EU proposal draft

Source (on.ft.com/1NyJqDt) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

