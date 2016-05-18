版本:
BRIEF-State Street files for offering of $1.5 bln senior notes

May 18 State Street Corp

* Offering Of $750 Million Principal Amount Of 1.950% Senior Notes Due 2021, $750 Million Principal Amount Of 2.650% Senior Notes Due 2026 Source (bit.ly/23XuH74) Further company coverage:

