2016年 5月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group -quarterly div of 6 cents per share

May 18 Marvell Technology Group Ltd

* Approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.06 per share to all shareholders of record as of june 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

