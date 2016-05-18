版本:
BRIEF-Repligen to offer $100 mln of convertible senior notes

May 18 Repligen Corp

* Repligen announces proposed public offering of $100 million of convertible senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

