BRIEF-Leggett & Platt says enters first amended and restated credit deal

May 19 Leggett & Platt Inc

* Entered into first amended and restated credit agreement

* Credit agreement is 5-year revolving facility providing for borrow, repay, re-borrow facility up to $750 million until maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

