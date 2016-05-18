BRIEF-WW Investors LLC says sent a letter to board of New York REIT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date
May 18 Ww Investors Llc
* Ww investors llc says sent a letter to board of directors of new york reit
* Recently contacted one of suitors of winthrop suggesting they may wish to become involved in new york reit's strategic review process
* "interested party officials were enthusiastic about opportunity to revisit an acquisition of nyrt"
* We are advised that interested party sent proposal to board on or about may 4 with deadline for response of close of business may 11
* Ww investors llc says "we have been informed that board of nyrt allowed one week deadline to pass with no response"
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources