BRIEF-Yum! brands to offer $4.6 billion in new debt

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
May 18 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum! brands, inc. To offer $4.6 billion in new debt
* New debt is intended to fund return of capital to shareholders, repay borrowings under company's existing revolving credit facility
* Debt will be issued by certain subsidiaries that operate company's KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell businesses
* $1 billion revolving credit facility will replace company's existing revolving credit facility
* New debt will be comprised of a new senior secured credit facility including an $800 million term loan a and a $1.5 billion term loan b
* New debt will also be comprised of $2.3 billion of senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Global advisory, broking and solutions firm Willis Towers Watson Plc named Mike Liss as head of its corporate risk and broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.
* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: