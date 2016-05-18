BRIEF-ImmunoGen reports positive early-stage data on ovarian cancer drug

May 18 Immunogen

* Reports efficacy and safety data from a 46 patient cohort of mirvetuximab soravtansine in fr-positive ovarian cancer

* Company preparing to meet with FDA in early 3q 2016; targeting initiation of phase 3 study in 4q2016

* Plan to have phase 3 testing of mirvetuximab soravtansine up and running by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: