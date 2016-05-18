版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb presents two-year overall survival data on Opdivo

May 18 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Two-Year overall survival data from two pivotal opdivo (nivolumab) trials demonstrate sustained benefit in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer

* Treatment-Related adverse events occurred in 71% and 61% of opdivo -treated patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐