版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Janssen to present data from 6 compounds at 2016 ASCO annual meeting

May 18 Janssen Research & Development LLC:

* Janssen to present data from six compounds including Daratumumab and Ibrutinib at the 2016 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐