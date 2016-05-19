BRIEF-Monsanto says it received unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer

May 18 Monsanto Co

* Disclosed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer AG

* Board of directors of Monsanto is reviewing proposal

* Received unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Bayer AG for potential acquisition of Monsanto, subject to due diligence and other conditions

* Morgan Stanley & Co and Ducera Partners are acting as financial advisors, and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz is acting as legal advisor to co