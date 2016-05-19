版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 12:52 BJT

BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding FY net loss narrows to CHF 19 mln

May 19 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* FY rental income 18.7 million Swiss francs ($18.93 million) versus 21.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY net loss 19 million Swiss francs versus loss 212 million Swiss francs year ago

* As of March 31 the net asset value per share was 26.98 Swiss francs, compared with 9.10 Swiss francs one year ago Source text - bit.ly/1qvs13n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9877 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

