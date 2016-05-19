版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 12:55 BJT

BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding swings to net loss of CHF 26.4 mln in Q1

May 19 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Q1 revenue from continuing operations 61.2 million Swiss francs ($61.96 million) versus 74.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q1 net loss 26.4 million Swiss francs versus profit 3.4 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1ToMCAK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9877 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

