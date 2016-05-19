BRIEF-Gategroup Holding Q1 EBITDA at CHF 23.8 million

May 19 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Revenue at constant currency up 11.9 pct to 749.5 million Swiss francs ($758.76 million)for Q1 2016 with organic volume growth at 5.1%

* Significant acceleration in Q1 2016 EBITDA from 10.9 million Swiss francs last year to 23.8 million Swiss francs at constant currency

* Reported a 6.5 million Swiss francs loss attributable to shareholders for first three months of 2016, compared to a 38.0 million Swiss francs loss for same period in 2015

* We are delivering as planned and in line with our targeted EBITDA margin expansion of 25-50 basis points per annum over next five years

* Deepened customer relationships through significant contract renewals this quarter that in total exceed 170 million francs per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)