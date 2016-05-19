版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 13:00 BJT

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding says EQT settles takeover of the Kuoni Group

May 19 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Public tender offer of EQT of Feb. 29 for takeover of Kuoni Group will be settled today, on May 19

* EQT holds 98.02 percent of voting rights in Kuoni Source text - bit.ly/1OMoN7e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

