BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Q1 operating income up 13.8 pct at CHF 243.7 million

BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
May 19 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* Q1 operating income increased compared to the previous year by 13.8 pct to 243.7 million Swiss francs ($246.76 million)
* Q1 profit decreased by 2.4 pct to 48.8 million Swiss francs (50.0 million Swiss francs)
* Q1 rental income from properties up by 0.2 pct to 113.2 million Swiss francs
* Expects in 2016 rental income and total operating income above the level of previous year's Source text - bit.ly/1U0FkTO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9876 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, Jan 18 The Czech National Bank still believes the right time to lift its cap on the crown is the middle of the year, board member Lubomir Lizal said on Wednesday, adding that investors had overbought the currency.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 Denmark's central bank proposed stricter capital rules for the country's large mortgage banks on Wednesday in an effort to reduce taxpayer losses and minimize the wider economic impact if one or more of them gets into trouble.