公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Roche provides data on Alecensa drug in some Japanese patients

May 18 Genentech

* Phase iii study of alecensa showed superior efficacy versus crizotinib in japanese people with a specific type of lung cancer

* Median pfs was not reached in people who received alecensa versus 10.2 months median pfs in people who received crizotinib

* There were fewer adverse events (aes) in alecensa arm versus crizotinib arm

* Alecensa demonstrated a safety profile consistent with that observed in previous studies with no new or unexpected aes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

