BRIEF-Chieftain names financial advisor for a strategic review

May 18 Chieftain Metals Corp :

* Chieftain enters into forbearance agreement and appoints financial advisor for a strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

