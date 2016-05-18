版本:
BRIEF-Energy Fuels files renewal of preliminary base shelf prospectus in Canada

May 18 Energy Fuels

* Energy fuels inc says filing of renewal of preliminary base shelf prospectus in canada

* Filing, when made final, will enable co to offer in canada an aggregate of up to us$100 million of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

