BRIEF-Energy Fuels files renewal of preliminary base shelf prospectus in Canada

BRIEF-STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION
* STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION AND STOCK OPTION GRANT
May 18 Energy Fuels
* Energy fuels inc says filing of renewal of preliminary base shelf prospectus in canada
* Filing, when made final, will enable co to offer in canada an aggregate of up to us$100 million of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION AND STOCK OPTION GRANT
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
* CHICO'S FAS INC. AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP