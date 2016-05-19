BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical announces results of Japanese phase III study of Alecensa

BRIEF-EnerNoc signs 4-year demand response contract with FirstEnergy
* EnerNoc Inc says signed a four year, multi-million dollar demand response contract with FirstEnergy
May 18 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Announced results of Japanese phase III study of Alecensa in Alk fusion gene positive non-small cell lung cancer
* PFS hazard ratio of Alecensa arm to Crizotinib arm was 0.34 and Alecensa demonstrated significantly prolonged PFS

* Global blood therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in phase 3 hope study in sickle cell disease
* UQM Technologies receives new follow-on order from Proterra to support their cy2017 increased market demand and expansion plans