BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical announces results of Japanese phase III study of Alecensa

May 18 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Announced results of Japanese phase III study of Alecensa in Alk fusion gene positive non-small cell lung cancer

* PFS hazard ratio of Alecensa arm to Crizotinib arm was 0.34 and Alecensa demonstrated significantly prolonged PFS

