BRIEF-Bayer confirms preliminary discussion regarding acquisition of Monsanto

BRIEF-EnerNoc signs 4-year demand response contract with FirstEnergy
* EnerNoc Inc says signed a four year, multi-million dollar demand response contract with FirstEnergy
May 19 Bayer:
* Bayer says recently met with executives of monsanto to privately discuss a negotiated acquisition of monsanto company
* Driven life science company with leadership positions in its core segments
* Bayer says deal would create a leading integrated agriculture business.
* Bayer says a further statement will be made as appropriate
* Global blood therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in phase 3 hope study in sickle cell disease
* UQM Technologies receives new follow-on order from Proterra to support their cy2017 increased market demand and expansion plans