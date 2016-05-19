版本:
BRIEF-Bayer confirms preliminary discussion regarding acquisition of Monsanto

May 19 Bayer:

* Bayer says recently met with executives of monsanto to privately discuss a negotiated acquisition of monsanto company

* Driven life science company with leadership positions in its core segments

* Bayer says deal would create a leading integrated agriculture business.

* Bayer says a further statement will be made as appropriate Further company coverage:

