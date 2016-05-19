版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding says Angela Tsetsis to join Evolva Commercial Team

May 19 Evolva Holding SA :

* Ingredient commercialisation pioneer joins Evolva

* Announces that Angela Tsetsis will join Evolva Commercial Team as senior VP, ingredient solutions, health & wellness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

