瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Roche's GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) receives Swiss approval for patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Roche's GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) approved in switzerland for patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

