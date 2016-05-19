版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Roche holding ag phase iii study of roche's alecensa (alectinib) showed superior efficacy versus crizotinib in japanese people with a specific type of lung cancer

* Phase iii study of roche's alecensa (alectinib) showed superior efficacy versus crizotinib in japanese people with a specific type of lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

