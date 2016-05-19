版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis announces FortiHFy clinical programme of Entresto

May 19 Novartis Ag

* Says announces investment in FortiHFy clinical programme of Entresto and heart failure

* Says programme comprises over 40 active or planned clinical studies designed to generate additional data on symptom reduction, efficacy, quality of life benefits and real world evidence Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

