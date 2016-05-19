版本:
BRIEF-Cosi says received notice from Nasdaq to have additional 180-day grace period

May 19 Cosi Inc

* Notice from nasdaq stock market that co to have additional 180-day grace period, to regain compliance with nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

