BRIEF-Bon-Ton stores sees FY 2016 shr loss $0.95 to $1.45

May 19 Bon-ton Stores Inc
* Bon-Ton stores, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2016
results
* For q1, comparable store sales decreased 2.9% as compared
with prior year period
* Bon-ton stores inc q1 shr loss $1.91
* Bon-ton stores inc q1 sales $591 mln vs i/b/e/s view
$623.2 mln
* Bon-ton stores inc q1 same store sales fell 2.9 pct
* Bon-ton stores inc sees fy 2016 shr loss $0.95 to $1.45
* Bon-ton stores inc - net loss in q1 of fiscal 2016 was
$37.8 mln, or $1.91 per diluted share
* Bon-ton stores inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable sales
performance ranging from flat to a decrease of 1%
* Bon-ton stores inc -"we believe that it is prudent
to reduce our full year guidance"
* Bon-ton stores - ongoing headwinds in retail environment,
unfavorable weather, and a soft easter all pressured top line
performance during quarter
* Bon-ton stores inc sees 2016 capital expenditures
not to exceed $40 mln, net of external contributions
* Bon-ton stores inc fy shr view $-1.38 -- thomson
reuters i/b/e/s
