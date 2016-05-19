版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

May 19 Symbility Solutions Inc :

* Symbility Solutions Inc says consolidated revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2016 was $7.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million

* Symbility Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

