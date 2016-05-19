BRIEF-Axcelis announces approval, timing of reverse stock split

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Axcelis Technologies Inc :
* Axcelis announces approval and timing of reverse stock split
* Says reverse stock split of outstanding common stock of Axcelis at a ratio of 1-for-4
* Says reverse split will be effected at end of Q2, on June 30, 2016
* Says approximately 116 million shares outstanding will become approximately 29 million shares outstanding
* Says in addition, number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced to 75 million
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter