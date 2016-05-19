BRIEF-Axcelis announces approval, timing of reverse stock split

May 19 Axcelis Technologies Inc :

* Axcelis announces approval and timing of reverse stock split

* Says reverse stock split of outstanding common stock of Axcelis at a ratio of 1-for-4

* Says reverse split will be effected at end of Q2, on June 30, 2016

* Says approximately 116 million shares outstanding will become approximately 29 million shares outstanding

* Says in addition, number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced to 75 million