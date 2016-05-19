BRIEF-Allstate announces April catastrophe loss estimate

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19
* Announces april catastrophe loss estimate
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of april 2016 of $633 million, pre-tax ($411 million after-tax)
* Catastrophe losses occurring in april comprised eight events at an estimated cost of $660 million, pre-tax
* One severe hail event that occurred april 10-12, 2016 in state of texas accounted for over half of catastrophe losses for april events Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VaUCb0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter