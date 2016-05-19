版本:
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Inc announces new interest rate contract

May 19 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Announces new interest rate contract that will facilitate term financing arrangements, such as repos

* Establishing advisory committee of financial institutions, liquidity providers, experts to bring contract to market late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

