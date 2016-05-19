BRIEF-Trimac Transportation enters into arrangement agreement for privatization

May 19 Trimac Transportation Ltd

* Trimac enters into arrangement agreement for privatization

* Says arrangement is expected to be completed on June 30, 2016

* Special committee approved previously-announced proposal to privatize Trimac for $6.25 per share

* Subsidiary of THL formed for purpose of acquiring Trimac shares has entered into an agreement with Alberta treasury branches

* Agreement with Alberta treasury branches to act as lender under a syndicated credit facility for financing of transaction