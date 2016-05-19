BRIEF-Trimac Transportation enters into arrangement agreement for privatization

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Trimac Transportation Ltd
* Trimac enters into arrangement agreement for privatization
* Says arrangement is expected to be completed on June 30, 2016
* Special committee approved previously-announced proposal to privatize Trimac for $6.25 per share
* Subsidiary of THL formed for purpose of acquiring Trimac shares has entered into an agreement with Alberta treasury branches
* Agreement with Alberta treasury branches to act as lender under a syndicated credit facility for financing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter