2016年 5月 19日

BRIEF-Relm Wireless to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of co's stock

May 19 Relm Wireless Corp

* Says board of directors approved repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

