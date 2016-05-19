BRIEF-Spartan Energy announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition

May 19 Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic Southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition

* Total consideration for acquisition is about $77 million

* Consideration is comprised of issuance of about 11.4 million spartan shares and assumption of about $42 million of net debt

* Acquisition includes approximately 1,330 boe/d of production focused in Alameda and Elcott areas of Southeast Saskatchewan

* Will provide second half capital budget guidance upon completion of acquisition in June

* Additional 2,300 mcf/d of natural gas and 130 bbls/d of natural gas liquids are anticipated to be added in October

* Additional 2,300 mcf/d of natural gas and 130 bbls/d of natural gas liquids are anticipated to be added in October

* Current commodity price environment will present attractive acquisition opportunities during second half of 2016