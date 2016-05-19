版本:
BRIEF-BlackRock hires Mark Wiseman as a senior investment leader

May 19 BlackRock Inc

* BlackRock hires Mark Wiseman as a senior investment leader

* Wiseman will become head of BlackRock's global active equity business and will become chairman of BlackRock global investment committee

* Wiseman currently serves as president & chief executive officer of CPP Investment board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

