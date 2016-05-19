版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Nevada Energy Metals acquires lithium project in Nevada

May 19 Nevada Energy Metals Inc

* Has acquired 160 placer claims located in northern Big Smokey Valley, Township 13n., Range 43E, NYE County, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

